Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $683,100.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $13.71 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

