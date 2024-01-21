Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells 9,478 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.11 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

