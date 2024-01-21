Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $382.20 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

