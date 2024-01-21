Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells $38,087.04 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $38,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $42,993.00.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 38,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,117 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

