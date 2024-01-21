Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $25.55 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.