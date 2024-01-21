International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00. Evercore’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $171.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

