Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $5,068,027.25 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

ITCI opened at $65.45 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,539,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.