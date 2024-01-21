Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $416.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $363.00 to $416.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $374.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $376.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

