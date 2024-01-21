Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 million, a P/E ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

