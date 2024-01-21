Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Shares Up 2.6%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.90. 1,039,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,452,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

