iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.75.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
