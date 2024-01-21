iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.75.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

