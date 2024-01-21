iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,033,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 9,036,418 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $53,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

