Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,966.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

