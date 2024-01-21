iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 69,227 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $36.21.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

