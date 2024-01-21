iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.09

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 1829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $856.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.