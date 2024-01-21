iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,011,000. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 757,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 110,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 229,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

