iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 14,574 shares.The stock last traded at $258.19 and had previously closed at $260.11.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.75. The stock has a market cap of $977.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

