iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 14,574 shares.The stock last traded at $258.19 and had previously closed at $260.11.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.75. The stock has a market cap of $977.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
