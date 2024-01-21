Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

