Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) CEO Sells $1,049,949.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,049,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramey Pierce Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $772,122.09.

On Friday, December 15th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

