Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

