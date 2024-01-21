Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

NYSE INSP opened at $200.97 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average is $203.91.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

