Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of OBIO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Orchestra BioMed has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $23.39.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.