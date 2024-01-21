Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of OBIO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Orchestra BioMed has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orchestra BioMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBIO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.