Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 3.3 %

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.53. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $11,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,953,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 270,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

