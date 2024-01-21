JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of JELD opened at $18.10 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.41.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 74,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161,693 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

