Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

