Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

