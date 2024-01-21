Jennison Associates LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ready Capital by 163.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of RC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

