Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 453.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 426.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

