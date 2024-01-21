Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,902 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.