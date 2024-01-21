JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Shares of V stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average is $245.77. The company has a market capitalization of $497.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

