John R. Schaller Sells 50,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President John R. Schaller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Core & Main Trading Up 0.4 %
CNM stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.