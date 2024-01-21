John R. Schaller Sells 50,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President John R. Schaller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.4 %

CNM stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

