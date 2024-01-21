Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after buying an additional 1,385,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

