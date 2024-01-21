JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $152.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

