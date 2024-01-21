Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

