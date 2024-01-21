Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 1,057,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,183,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 1,309,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1,835.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 984,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 933,617 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

