Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.69.

SCHW opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

