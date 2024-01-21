KeyCorp Increases Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $37.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. Analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

