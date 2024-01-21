KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Wedbush decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of KEY opened at $13.94 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

