Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 183792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

