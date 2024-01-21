Kinovo (LON:KINO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 104264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Kinovo Trading Up 4.8 %
About Kinovo
Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.
