KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $612.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $616.98.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.