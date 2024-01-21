Kyle Grayson Pisio Sells 2,300 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$84.55 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.9246519 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

