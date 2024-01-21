Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $850.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $826.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $456.82 and a 12 month high of $828.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

