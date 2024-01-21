Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $53.08 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

