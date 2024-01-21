LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.93. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

