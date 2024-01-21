Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $90.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

