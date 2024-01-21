M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 616,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,121 shares.The stock last traded at $62.72 and had previously closed at $62.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

