Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAUX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

