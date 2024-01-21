Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 13,607 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 112.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 363,438 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,308,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 325,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 300,663 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $566.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

