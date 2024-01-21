Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 10,120 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

